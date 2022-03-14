Red tape doesn't stop Corvallis homeless feed

A little bureaucracy can't stop a dedicated group from helping the homeless in Corvallis.

In the shadow of the highway overpass, John Borowski stands over a propane grill tending hamburgers and hot dogs at Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park in Corvallis, joking and laughing while his wife Trish Borowski and the rest of the team set up shop.

The delicious smell of grilled meats carries across the park, alerting people in need that help has arrived. They come up in ones and twos, wash up, and collect what they need. Some congregate near the grill while others return to their makeshift campsites in the park area.

If not for the folding tables covered with clothes, canned food, drinks and dry goods, the scene would resemble any cookout in the park. But this is different — the Borowskis are feeding the homeless and giving out supplies, as they’ve done for the past 16 months. They typically help from 50 to 100 people every week.

Married almost 36 years, the retired Philomath couple are New Jersey transplants. John is a retired teacher and Trish retired from WinCo. On Thursday afternoons, they load up a truck with food, clothes, hygiene and outdoor supplies, and they head out to the skate park, where they provide hot meals and more, staying 3-4 hours depending on the season.

A few months ago, the couple was notified that they needed permits from the city and county to continue operating in the park. Corvallis Parks and Recreation required a $25 an hour permit to use the space in question, and Benton County Public Health requires and a $41 a week temporary restaurant fee.

They were also asked not drive their truck into the park, and instead to carry everything from parking lot to the site. In their 60s, that could be a formidable task, even with a crew of volunteers.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Corvallis Parks and Recreation Director Meredith Petit said the city requires a special use permit for events in areas that aren’t necessarily identified as reservable spaces with set rental rates such as a community room or picnic shelter. Approval is also required to drive vehicles into parks and set up equipment (such as grills).

The permit fee is a one-time $50 for processing and applies a $25 per hour rate for use of the park space. Petit said in this case, many staff members discussed how to support the use while minimizing the impact on the park and its users while ensuring safety.

Park fees defray the cost of operations and maintenance, according to Petit, who added that as director, she has the authority to administratively reduce certain fees. She pointed the Borowskis to a request for free use form and determined the use was “providing a service that has considerable benefit to the community,” and approved a $25 weekly rate.

The city requested a copy of the Borowskis food permit from Benton County Public Health, and also requested the Borowskis keep to one vehicle for carrying equipment into the park, using a dedicated traffic spotter because of the busy pedestrian and bike path, and driving at 5 mph with hazard lights on.

“A feed where we have some extra things for them to take home – or to their tents – runs anywhere from $600 to $800,” John Borowski said. Donations pay for a lot of the food and supplies, and the Borowskis kick in for heaters and grills – which he has learned can be priceless for the homeless.

“They get wet then they go back to a cold tent and nothing dries,” he said. “In 2021, we gave out 60 heaters and around 50 propane tanks.”

The heaters are around $90 each. Empty propane tanks are collected and traded for full ones at $25 each. Grills that list for more than $100 are also distributed when possible. They even pay $15 an hour to homeless people to help clean up the park at times.

Another hurdle for the homeless was finding a benevolent organization to sponsor the effort. Rather than forming their own nonprofit, the Borowskis turned to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, which both of their moms attended. While there were some liability concerns initially, John Borowski said the county helped get the church’s approval.

Benton County Environmental Health Director Bill Emminger said during the past year or so, Benton County Public Health has learned to keep an eye on the parks because well-meaning people will show up intending to help and feed the homeless population, but they don’t have the appropriate license for a benevolent temporary restaurant.

“Some of our biggest foodborne illness outbreaks have come from unlicensed, uninspected facilities,” he said, noting that improper food preparation, storage or transport as well as hygiene are major contributors to foodborne illness.

Emminger said protecting public health dictates close attention to licenses, food preparation, hygiene training, and equipment from handwashing stations to thermometers to ensure safety.

“I really appreciate the desire to help, but the last thing we need is to have a big foodborne illness outbreak hit the homeless camp with everything else going on,” Emminger said. “We’ve seen similar behavior in other settings, groups wanting to show appreciation for first responders and bring home-prepared foods to hospitals or fire departments.”

Emminger said the $41 weekly fee for a temporary restaurant license mitigates the more than $200 cost for the county to send out an inspector, provide hygiene education and file reports. He said the county recognizes the fee is a barrier to some benevolent organizations.

“We proposed to our board of commissioners and they agreed that we would have a discounted rate and the rest of the costs would be picked up by the county general fund,” he said. “So we settled on $41.”

With many benevolent organizations being new to food service, Emminger said frequent contact with Benton County Public Health can be valuable. The county decided on three inspections for benevolent temporary restaurant licenses, and after that the $41 fee is waived. It’s hoped by that point the guidelines are established.

“We like to inspect them every time, but they only have to pay for the first three,” Emminger said.

He added that state rules require affiliation with a qualifying tax-exempt benevolent organization for the temporary restaurant licenses. Emminger said those organizations often hold restaurant licenses for food preparation requiring regular inspection, giving the county some familiarity with health and safety practices of the sponsor for temporary operations.

The Borowski’s team includes George Cox, who is recovering from cancer. He was helping with the feeds early on, but his diagnosis led to 10 months of treatment and surgery. As soon as he was able, he got back on his feet to spread happiness with the Borowskis.

Not everyone is happy about the homeless feed. John Borowski said occasionally the group is heckled for their efforts, which critics say attracts more homeless people or contributes to people staying in the streets. But John Borowski learned from his father the value of helping the less fortunate.

His father grew up in a family of nine living in a two-bedroom apartment. There aren’t many photos of the family from the time, but John Borowski found with his grandfather — a huge ice house worker known as “The Kaiser” — sitting on the couch with another family, an African-American kid and an unknown man.

“I said dad, who are these people,” John Borowski said. “He said during the depression, if my grandfather walked home from the ice house and saw people crying or hanging out on the street, it was always the same thing — come on over and get a bowl of potato soup.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.