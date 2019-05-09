The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning, cautioning that dry and unstable conditions could cause the rapid spread of fires, for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday for the east side of the Coast Range, the mid-Willamette Valley, and the Cascade foothills.
Sustained winds of 10 mph to 20 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph and low humidity are predicted for the valley floor. The temperature also is expected to reach near 90 degrees.
Residents are urged to use caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
The National Weather Service had also issued a red flag warning for Thursday.
A burn ban remains in place in Linn and Benton counties for Thursday through Sunday.