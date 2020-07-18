Recycle event set for Corvallis

Recycle event set for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

Republic Services will hold a free recycling event for Corvallis-area residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. (enter on Belvue Street).

Accepted items include yard debris such as grass, brush, leaves and trimmings; clean wood: no pressure-treated, painted or stained wood; scrap metal; and large appliances.

No household trash, paint, tires, chemicals or hazardous waste will be accepted at this event.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GAPS releases fall plan
Local

GAPS releases fall plan

  • Updated

Students will return to buildings when school starts in Greater Albany Public Schools in the fall — sort of.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News