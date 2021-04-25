Recreation site closures show wildfires' destruction

While county parks in Linn County largely survived the fire damage from last summer, other area parks were hit much harder, leading to closures of some of Oregon’s most popular natural gems. One of the areas most affected by the 2020 Labor Day fires was the Opal Creek Wilderness, which is completely closed to the general public.

Not only is access limited due to burned bridges and downed trees along the road to the trailhead, the recreation areas themselves still have hazardous conditions that mean they’re unsafe for normal activities. A trip to Salmon Falls County Park on Thursday revealed that downed trees and dead standing timber were indeed all over.

An information kiosk that used to sit there was burned and a life preserver station was destroyed. A wooden staircase built five years ago that led to the Little North Santiam River was also damaged, making river access from the park impossible.

Other areas of the Opal Creek Wilderness also were affected and employees with the U.S. Forest Service describe truly hazardous conditions there.

“There are a few bridges out along the access road that we’re going to begin work on this summer,” said Joanie Schmidgall, public affairs officer with U.S. Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Ranger Station. “There are still numerous hazards in the areas.”