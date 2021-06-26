Record heat brings event cancellations, more cooling stations

The sweltering heat that was forecast for Oregon and the Pacific Northwest this weekend was no false alarm. Temperatures climbed over 100 on Saturday and it’s predicted to get even hotter on Sunday. Weather forecaster said that it got at high as 103 degrees on Saturday, while Sunday is supposed to break 110.
The record-breaking heat had berry farmers scrambling to pick crops before they rot on the vine and fisheries managers working to keep endangered sockeye salmon safe from too-warm river water, according to an Associated Press report.
Portable air conditioners and fans sold out at many stores, some hospitals canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities opened cooling centers and utilities braced for possible power outages.
The heat led to the local farmers markets being closed an hour earlier, at noon instead of the usual 1 p.m., in both Albany and Corvallis. Numerous cooling stations were set up in local communities, and a new one was confirmed in Monroe at the yet-to-open Monroe Arts Association, located at 175 S. 5th St.
While that one will provide shade, snacks and hoses for people to cool off with, the misters that were supposed to be secured for the cooling center never came because of such high demand, said organizer Christine Wickstein.
“I’ll bust out the hose if I need to, forget about it,” Wickstein said. “I don’t want anything bad happening to anyone.”
Greater Albany Public Schools is hosting cooling centers at the libraries at South Albany and West Albany High School from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. GAPS asked for volunteers to help staff those stations and assist with greeting families, providing water and help as needed. To sign up, fill out this form online https://tinyurl.com/zzd6fxc5.
Outside the Mid-Valley Seattle was an unexpected hot spot. The citye has only hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit three times in recorded history. The National Weather Service says the city could top triple digits several times in the coming days and may eclipse the all-time record of 103 Fon Monday.
Temperatures in many areas expected to top out up to 30 degrees above normal.
“If you’re keeping a written list of the records that will fall, you might need a few pages by early next week,” Nationa Weather Service Seattle tweeted.
The extreme and dangerous heat was expected to break all-time records in cities and towns from eastern Washington state to Southern Oregon as concerns mounted about wildfire risk in a region that’s already experiencing a crippling and extended drought.
In Portland, weather forecasters said the thermometer could soar to 108 by Sunday, breaking an all-time record of 107 F set in 1981. Unusually hot weather was expected to extend into next week for much of the region.
The Northwest heat wave sent residents scrambling in a region accustomed to mild summers where many people don’t have air conditioning.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions on publicly owned or operated and nonprofit cooling centers in light of the heat. Capacity is currently limited to 50% until the state fully reopens next Wednesday.
And in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown suspended capacity limits for movie theaters and shopping malls — places with air-conditioning — as well as swimming pools ahead of a statewide reopening Wednesday.
According to 2019 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, Seattle has the lowest rate of air conditioned homes of any major American city. Only 44% of the homes in the metro area have air conditioning. In the Portland metro area that figure was 79%.
At a hardware store in Seattle, about a dozen people lined up before opening hoping to snag an air conditioning unit. A worker opened the door at 8 a.m. with bad news: there were only three units.
One of the lucky buyers was Sarah O’Sell, who was worried for her cat amid predictions of triple digits.
“Unfortunately, we’re starting to see this year after year,” said O’Sell, who used a dolly to transport her new unit to her nearby apartment. “We’re going to be like California and that’s going to be desert down there. It’s only going to get hotter.”