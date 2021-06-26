Record heat brings event cancellations, more cooling stations

The sweltering heat that was forecast for Oregon and the Pacific Northwest this weekend was no false alarm. Temperatures climbed over 100 on Saturday and it’s predicted to get even hotter on Sunday. Weather forecaster said that it got at high as 103 degrees on Saturday, while Sunday is supposed to break 110.

The record-breaking heat had berry farmers scrambling to pick crops before they rot on the vine and fisheries managers working to keep endangered sockeye salmon safe from too-warm river water, according to an Associated Press report.

Portable air conditioners and fans sold out at many stores, some hospitals canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities opened cooling centers and utilities braced for possible power outages.

The heat led to the local farmers markets being closed an hour earlier, at noon instead of the usual 1 p.m., in both Albany and Corvallis. Numerous cooling stations were set up in local communities, and a new one was confirmed in Monroe at the yet-to-open Monroe Arts Association, located at 175 S. 5th St.

While that one will provide shade, snacks and hoses for people to cool off with, the misters that were supposed to be secured for the cooling center never came because of such high demand, said organizer Christine Wickstein.