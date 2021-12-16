Recent uptick of local middle-aged COVID deaths in Mid-Willamette Valley

Of the nine COVID-19-related deaths reported on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Linn and Benton counties, five were individuals between the ages of 41 and 56.

Because information was released after deadline on Wednesday, Mid-Valley Media did not put out a COVID-19 update for Thursday's print publication. What follows is the Oregon Health Authority data from both Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, OHA reported 907 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 909 new cases on Thursday. This raises the state case total to 404,229. There were 39 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday and 19 on Thursday, raising Oregon’s death toll to 5,527.

Linn County had 45 new cases on Wednesday and 36 on Thursday, raising that county’s case total to 15,358.

Benton County saw eight new cases Wednesday and 15 new cases Thursday, raising that county’s case total to 6,367.

New information was released about the five Linn County deaths and one Benton County death reported Tuesday, along with the three Linn County deaths reported Wednesday.

In Linn County, those who died were a 56-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man, an 80-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man. All had underlying conditions.

In Benton County, a 49-year-old man’s death was reported Tuesday. He had underlying conditions.

Then on Wednesday, three Linn County deaths were reported: a 76-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman. No Benton County deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Linn County’s COVID-related death total now stands at 201, while Benton County’s is 42.

OHA released its weekly coronavirus vaccine breakthrough report on Thursday, showing 69.8% of cases between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Of the 4,983 cases, 30.2% occurred in vaccinated individuals.

Vaccines remain the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, according to OHA.

Hospitalizations: According to Thursday’s report, there are currently 389 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, 96 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Fifty-seven of 694 adult ICU beds are unoccupied, an 8% availability. There are 239 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,136, 6% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, 6% of the the adult ICU beds are available, and 3% of the adult non-ICU beds are available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 28,283 new coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 15. As of Thursday, just more than 3 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2.7 million have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 125,503 new cases on Thursday, raising the U.S. case total to nearly 50.2 million. There were 1,842 new U.S. deaths, bringing the nationwide death total to 797,877.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

