Three Oregon State University professors were scheduled to discuss impeachment Wednesday night at a League of Women Voters forum at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
Rorie Solberg was set to talk about the process, Steve Shay would discuss the history and Christopher Stout would chime in with the politics.
It didn’t work out that way. Stout was ill and couldn’t attend. But the politics were there all the same as audience questions and exchanges with the faculty members seemed ripped from the latest headlines as U.S. House hearings on the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump began earlier Wednesday.
“Talk about timing,” noted League of Women Voters President Jessica McDonald in her opening remarks, in which she admitted that the league had no idea when it scheduled the event that the timing would be so fortuitous.
Stout probably would have enjoyed it. The 40 or so individuals gathered at the library seemed to be engrossed in the topic.
A key sentiment, expressed by both audience members and the panel, was that even if the House votes in favor of articles of impeachment it is unlikely that Trump would be removed from office in the Senate because of the Republicans' majority (there are 53 GOP Senators, 45 Democrats and two independents).
Unless.
“I don’t see a path to conviction unless something comes up that is really damaging,” said Solberg, an associate professor in OSU’s School of Public Policy.
Shay, a history instructor in OSU’s School of History, Philosophy and Religion, agreed, saying “short of some calamity (Senate Republicans) will stick by the president’s side).
An audience member then posed the question of how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might respond to a House impeachment vote, given that he froze President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.
Solberg said that she had “no sense that the Senate would not do anything.”
But she also offered two fascinating possible scenarios for the Senate. First, the Senate could choose not to conduct a trial and just have an immediate up or down vote, with Solberg noting that politically "that might be tough to explain to the folks at home.”
Second, Solberg said, McConnell could choose to “have a really long trial and mess with the Democratic nomination process.”
A lengthy senate trial would force Democratic contenders Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker off the campaign trial.
Shay and Solberg also pointed out that it is not the job of the House to count Senate votes. Instead, the body is tasked with investigating the matter and moving the case forward.
Shay noted that “435 people are going to make this decision and none of them are in this room.”
Voters, ultimately, might make the final call on this one with their votes in the 2020 presidential election.
Shay noted that even though President Bill Clinton was not removed after the House impeached him in December 1998 the episode clearly damaged the Democrats … and George W. Bush won the next two presidential elections.