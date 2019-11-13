DEFINITION

Impeachment is the process by which a legislative body levels charges against a government official. Impeachment does not in itself remove the official from office. It is similar to an indictment in criminal law, and essentially the statement of charges against the official. Once an individual is impeached, the official faces the possibility of conviction on the charges by a legislative vote — similar to that of a jury. If convicted the official is removal from office.

In the case of the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump the House of Representatives will make the decision on impeachment. A trial, if one is necessary, would be conducted by the U.S. Senate, with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. A two-thirds vote would be required to remove Trump from office.