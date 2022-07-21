Ready to open: Ophelia’s Place finds new footing in downtown Albany

On the corner of Fourth Avenue and Lyons Street in downtown Albany, Ophelia’s Place waits patiently to welcome youth girls, now, less than a week away.

Inside, cheerful hues of blues, greens, purples and pinks cover the walls. A soft gray couch provides comfortable seating, and neon signs infuse the 1,755-square-foot space with a warm glow.

Teri Conklin, communications director, said Ophelia’s Place seeks to learn each girl’s interests with the priority of making all feel seen, heard and valued. Offering a combination of strength-based therapy, after-school workshops and focus groups, the desired outcome is a story of resilience and hope for all who pass through.

“As we were all teenagers once, we recognize that youth want to grow up knowing they have a voice,” Conklin said. “We believe that teens have the power to make changes in their communities, and it’s up to us to give them a space to do so.”

Ophelia’s Place currently has physical locations in Eugene and Junction City. Prior to COVID-19, both sites served an average of 200-plus youth per month.

Conklin said connections with the greater Albany community began in 2018 thanks to community members Fred and Gina Vetter. Recognizing the value of Ophelia’s work, the couple assisted in funding in-school therapy, Young Amazing Women of Color groups and classroom presentations for several districts in the area.

Today, Ophelia’s Place continues to encourage discussions on internet safety, bullying, sexual harassment, body image and so much more, Conklin said. For instance, its newest program invites parents and educators to learn how to navigate those topics with their youth through professional development training. Therapy is also available free or on a sliding scale.

While program participation is voluntary, Ophelia’s Place wants to foster a safe space for girls to have organic conversations, Conklin said.

Hannah Engom, after-school program coordinator, said a large part of creating an environment conducive to important topics is tailoring decorations to the girls’ preferences. Welcome Wednesdays, part of the soft opening, will give them that opportunity. From 3 to 6 p.m. July 27 through Aug. 17 girls can design and paint a mural for the new building’s interior, while connecting with peers, enjoying a snack, doing homework or relaxing.

“The space is driven by the girls,” Engom said. “It’s about making it their own, specific to them.”

Ophelia’s Place's first Welcome Wednesday is Wednesday July 27 at 104 SE Fourth Ave. Following its grand opening on Sept. 30, a full schedule of ongoing after-school events will be released.

To learn more about upcoming activities and Ophelia’s Place, visit https://www.opheliasplace.net/albany-expansion.

