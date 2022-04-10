Ready for a return of wintry weather in Linn, Benton?

The calendar says mid-April, but winter isn’t giving up on Oregon just yet, and there’s a possibility of snow – even on the Willamette Valley floor.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement concerning wintry weather that may hit Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

A winter weather advisory for the central Coast Range, including Alsea, also has been issued by the agency from 8 p.m. Sunday through 2 p.m. Monday.

Regions of the Cascade foothills above 2,000 feet, including areas close to Sweet Home, are under a winter storm warning that started at 5 p.m. Sunday and goes through 5 p.m. Monday.

Here’s a closer look at the forecasts for key points in Linn and Benton counties.

Valley floor

The National Weather Service cautioned that there is a 25% to 40% chance that the mid-valley will see a trace to 1 inch of snow by 5 a.m. Monday, and that could impact the Monday morning commute.

Snow is expected to stay in higher elevations for the majority of the overnight storm, which will include heavy rains, according to the special weather statement, which included the cities of Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph, with the possibility of 40 mph gusts, also are expected in the mid-valley.

Central Coast range

With the central Coast Range, snow is expected above elevations of 1,500 feet, with total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches likely, and up to 7 inches in higher terrain. Wind gusts also could hit 40 mph.

Residents should anticipate slippery road conditions Monday morning, and slow down and use caution when driving.

Cascade foothills, high Cascades

Heavy snow is anticipated at elevation in the Cascade foothills, with total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches, and wind speeds as high as 40 mph.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible overnight and into Monday morning, when the heaviest snowfall is expected, according to the National Weather Statement winter weather message.

On Monday, the snow level could fall to about 800 feet, but less than a half-inch of snow is anticipated in the Sweet Home area.

For the high Cascades, including Tombstone Pass on Highway 20, the winter storm warning goes through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow accumulations of 12 to 26 inches are predicted.

