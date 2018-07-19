Jason Oliver is spending his prep time for the 2018 Linn County Fair grilling for a crowd.
Fair officials say they're expecting attendance this year to hit a new high, which means concessionaires like Oliver are anticipating brisk business.
"We are prepared, absolutely," he said, as he flipped chicken thighs on the grill Wednesday in preparation for his booth's best seller, yakisoba noodles with double chicken. "Weather's going to be perfect, too."
Wednesday was opening day for the Linn County Fair, which runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road.
The gates open at 11 a.m. each day. General admission is $7 per person, or $5 for seniors 60 and up. Children 12 and under are free. Parking is $5.
Visitors will see a few changes this year: The annual rodeo, for instance, moved to Wednesday and is being replaced on Friday with a "Redneck Rodeo" challenge, in which participants compete to see who can be fastest at changing a tire, loading a goat and shooting a paintball gun. That starts at 6 p.m. in the Calapooia Arena.
Randy Porter, the fair's general manager, said the change in rodeo schedule stems from the competitors themselves, who have other events scheduled during the weekend.
On Saturday, however, fairgoers can still treat themselves to the "Wild and Wooly Kids Rodeo," complete with tiny cowboys and cowgirls competing in mutton busting, calf riding, steer riding, barrel racing and goat tail-untying. That's at 6 p.m. in the Calapooia Arena.
The annual 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction is an hour earlier this year, starting at 1 p.m. in the livestock barn.
The Davis Carnival has a new ride this year, not for the faint of heart — or stomach. "The Screamer" takes riders on a 360-degree loop.
Live music is among the highlights of each fair, and this year has seen record sellouts for the VIP seating area, Porter said.
Fairgoers can enjoy the music free with fair admission, and can sit anywhere to listen to the show. But if you wanted a chair in the VIP section for Sara Evans on Thursday, you're out of luck — and VIP tickets are going fast for Jefferson Starship on Friday and Lonestar on Saturday, too.
Community sponsorships are at an all-time high, said Ronda Sherman, marketing and events manager. Admission is expected to top last year's figure of about 30,000.
Over at the 4-H/FFA Fair, Andrea Leao said a record number of exhibits and exhibitors have signed up to participate this year. The fair recorded 1,937 entries and 475 exhibitors in 97 divisions and 3,042 classes, with more than 300 market animals.
All of that is good news for people like Oliver, who has been coming to the fair with Oliver Family Concessions of Salem for 19 years.
"That's good for Linn County, good for Albany, good for vendors and good for the fair," he said.
