Rayfield wins again in Oregon House District 16

Democrat Dan Rayfield has been returned to the Oregon House.

The Corvallis attorney, who also was representing the Working Families party, won his fourth term in the urban Benton County district by outpolling Corvallis logger Jason Hughes, 24,702 votes to 7,505.

"It's always a good feeling to put an election behind you," Rayfield said. "And I look forward to the upcoming session and the challenges that are ahead of us, and there are a lot of them."

Rayfield also noted because of his involvement with the budget writing Ways & Means Committee ... the 2020 session never really ended.

"In my world, which is a budget world, it feels like a perpetual session," Rayfield said. "We had COVID relief money and wildfires and we still have some CARES Act money that must be spent by the end of the year. Then we jump right in and start laying the framework for the 2021-23 biennium."

Hughes did not respond to requests for information about his campaign from the editorial board or a reporter.