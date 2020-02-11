Ray calls for more support: Retiring OSU president unveils $1M gift from alum to help struggling students

“As OSU’s president since 2003, I’ve had the good fortune of being in the catbird seat to see all that occurs within the university,” Ray said. “And I can assure you it’s been quite a view.”

Ray thanked some of the many collaborators he said have helped the university succeed during his tenure, including former Provost Sabah Randhawa, late Finance and Administration Vice President Mark McCambridge and recently retired OSU Foundation President Mike Goodwin.

He also expressed confidence that Oregon State would be in good hands under the leadership of incoming President F. King Alexander and new OSU Foundation President Shawn Scoville.

“We are on the right path, with the right people,” Ray said.

“I am very enthusiastic about OSU’s future with its next president,” he added, calling Alexander “the right person at the right time for OSU and for our state.”

Finally, Ray expressed his gratitude to the Oregon State University community for the “warm welcome and embrace” it showed to him and his late wife, Beth, when they arrived in Corvallis in 2003. When people asked her if she thought she and her husband would stick around, Ray recalled, she would tell them yes, because OSU was “it” for them.