Rare fungal infection discovered in Oregon for first time

The first cases of Candida auris, a rare fungal infection found in humans, have been detected in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Three cases of the infection were traced to patients at Salem Health, an OHA news release. The first case was detected at Salem Hospital on Dec. 11 in a patient who had “recent international health care exposures."

The two other cases had “epidemiological links to the first patient, indicting a health care-associated spread” to the others. Those cases were identified on Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.

Candida auris is a type of yeast that can cause severe illness, especially in individuals with serious pre-existing conditions in hospitals and nursing homes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the risk of infection to otherwise healthy people, including health care workers, is extremely low.

Officials say the fungus has only recently been found in the United States and never before in Oregon. Cases in the U.S. date to 2013, with more than 1,150 clinical cases confirmed nationwide since then.

The Healthcare-Associated Infections Program, part of the OHA, is leading the investigation. It works with local public health authorities, health care organizations and the CDC to identify cases and ensure the proper infection control methods remain in place.

Salem Health reported to the OHA that it is taking extra disinfecting steps with the patients’ care teams and is using “transmission-base precautions” for those who have become infected.

This type of fungus can often be resistant to multiple anti-fungal medications, though the OHA release states that treatment of these three patients has not revealed such resistance.

“Candida auris is an emerging pathogen of concern because it can cause serious infections, particularly in those with serious medical problems, and can be resistant to the antifungal drugs we have to treat it,” said Rebecca Pierce, Ph.D., Healthcare-Associated Infections Program manager. “Fortunately, the organism we’re dealing with in this outbreak appears to respond to existing treatments. Nonetheless, it’s critical that we prevent the spread of the infection.”

Representatives of health care facilities who suspect a patient is infected with Candida auris should contact their local public health authority immediately.

