A former Oregon State University football walk-on who was arrested on rape charges in November last year saw all charges against him dropped last week.
Jordan Alexander Pace, 20, of Corvallis, had been scheduled to have a trial against him start Monday for charges of first degree rape, unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse in the second degree.
Instead, prosecutors moved to dismiss the charges, citing a lack of evidence in court filings made Oct. 10.
Pace was accused of having sex with a fellow student without her consent in May of 2017.
Pace reportedly joined the OSU football team as a walk-on in September 2016 and left the team after spring camp in 2017.