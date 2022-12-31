Random Review to feature 'Facing the Mountain'

Russell Yamada of Corvallis will review “Facing the Mountain” by Daniel James Brown at noon Wednesday, Jan. 11, as part of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s Random Review series.

The program will take place via Zoom.

The award-winning bestseller “Facing the Mountain” is the story of four Japanese American families and the heroic actions of their sons during World War II. In spite of widespread discrimination against Japanese Americans that included incarceration of thousands of families in internment camps for the duration of the war, three of these four joined the U.S. Army’s 442nd Infantry Regiment, composed of second-generation Japanese Americans.

The fourth was a Quaker and conscientious objector whose civil rights activism landed him in prison.

Russell Yamada, now retired from a long career in Corvallis as a dentist and endodontist, has a strong personal connection to the story told in “Facing the Mountain.” His father and five of his uncles served in the U.S. Army while their family was confined to a camp in Nyssa. Two served in the 442nd Infantry Regiment, and two family friends, Max and Earl Hosoda, died in combat while serving in the 442nd.

A third-generation Japanese Oregonian, Yamada came to Oregon State University as a pre-dental student in 1964. In 1981, he established the first endodontic practice in Corvallis. Born in 1946, he attributes much of what he has accomplished in life to the battles for justice and dignity his family fought during World War II.

Random Review is a deep exploration of a selected book by a reviewer with expertise on the topic or theme of that book. Sometimes reviewers cover a classic, series, genre or author, but usually they cover a specific title. Learn more and view the full schedule at https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/randomreview.

For more information, call the library at 541-766-6793. A sign-language interpreter can be provided with seven days’ notice; call 541-766-6928 to request an accommodation.