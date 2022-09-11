Random Review series kicks off with Larison speaking on '1984'

Local bestselling author John Larison will give a review of “1984” by George Orwell during a free virtual event set for noon Wednesday, Sept. 14, to kick off the Random Review 2022-23 season.

Larison’s status as a lauded author of his own modern-day classic set in the 20th-century West will lend an interesting perspective to the examination of “1984,” the famed dystopia set in an unspecified future time. The novel, published in 1949, is about the consequences of surveillance and totalitarianism.

It popularized many terms still used today, such as “Orwellian” and “Big Brother.” Though it was a commentary on Orwell’s time, it has remained a relevant critique of contemporary society.

Registration for the review is available at bit.ly/1984larison. For more information, call the library at 541-766-6793. A sign language interpreter can be provided with seven days’ notice. Call 541-766-6928 to request an accommodation.

Larison was born in 1979 in Oregon, and worked as a fly-fishing guide and high school English teacher before turning to writing full time. His most recent novel, “Whiskey When We’re Dry,” was a Los Angeles Times and Seattle Times bestseller, an Indie Next Pick, and a finalist for the Ken Kesey Award and winner of the Will Rogers Medallion.

It was named a Best Book by O Magazine, Goodreads, Entertainment Weekly, Outside Magazine, Powell’s, NPR’s “All Things Considered,” The Times (United Kingdom) and others, and is being developed for a feature film. He lives with his family near Bellfountain.

Random Review, sponsored by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and the Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, is starting its 31st season. For 30 years, the Friends have coordinated and led the series after it was begun by the late Connie Foulke, a longtime supporter of the library.

With its 31st season, the Random Review reins have been turned over to the library staff, who have taken on coordination and leadership duties. Library staff members are eager to continue the tradition of thoughtful reviews by knowledgeable community members that has made Random Review the success it is. The Friends remain sponsors and supporters, and have members serving on the Planning Committee of the series.

More about the history of Random Review in an interview with former coordinators, as well as the full 2022-23 Random Review schedule, is available at cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-interview.