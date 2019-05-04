"Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann will be reviewed by Cassandra Manuelito-Kerkvliet, retired president of Antioch University, on May 8 at noon at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library as part of the Random Review program.
In "Killers of the Flower Moon," Grann, bestselling author of "The Lost City of Z," details a shocking series of crimes in which dozens of people were murdered. In the 1920s, members of the Osage Indian tribe were the richest people per capita in the world after oil was discovered beneath their land. Then the Osage began to be killed off.
The FBI got involved in the case as the death toll climbed, and it was one of the first major homicide investigations for the bureau. Young director J. Edgar Hoover called in a former Texas Ranger, Tom White, to help expose the chilling conspiracy.
Chosen as president of Antioch University in Seattle, Cassandra Manuelito-Kerkvliet became the first Native American woman to ascend to the presidency of an accredited university outside of the tribal colleges. Manuelito-Kerkvliet is the great-great-granddaughter of Navajo Chief Manuelito. She was born into the Towering House and Salt clans. Her maternal and paternal grandfather clans are the Mud and Weaver clans.
She earned her bachelor’s deegree in social work and her master’s in counselor education, both from the University of Wyoming, and her doctorate in educational policy and management with a special emphasis in higher education administration from the University of Oregon. Among other honors, she was included in “America’s Top 25 Women in Higher Education” in Diverse Issues in Higher Education, March 2013.
Manuelito-Kerkviet, now retired, divides her time between Corvallis and central Montana and remains engaged in consulting, speaking, and professional coaching and mentoring.
Up next: Next month's program, on June 12, will discuss "Pachinko," the second novel by Korean American author Min Jin Lee. The reviewer will be Tammy Bray. The June program is the final one of the 10-month season. Random Review will take July and August off and resume in September.