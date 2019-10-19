"What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance and Hope in an American City" by Mona Hanna-Attisha will be reviewed by Molly Kile, Associate Professor in the OSU College of Public Health and Human Sciences, at noon Wednesday as part of the Random Review program t the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
Flint, Michigan, pediatrician Hanna-Attisha offers a gripping detective story of her efforts to prove that the city’s children were being poisoned by the drinking water during 2014. She found the medical evidence she needed in their elevated blood lead levels. The author’s infectious enthusiasm carries her intimate whistle-blower account along at a brisk pace.
Hanna-Attisha also describes the physical and psychological toll as well as the hard-earned satisfaction resulting from her successful, albeit unwelcome, role as an agent of policy change. The author interweaves a warm memoir of her extended Iraqi family into her narrative.
Kile is an environmental epidemiologist whose research focuses on understanding how exposure to chemicals influences human health, especially among children. She received her doctoral degree from the Harvard School of Public Health and has been at OSU since 2011. She has helped establish studies in Bangladesh where exposure to arsenic contaminated drinking water is common. Kile directs the Community Engagement Core of OSU’s Superfund Research Center where she works with Native American Tribes regarding environmental pollution.
Up next: Coming up in November, Andy Moldenke will review “Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees” by Thor Hanson. The program is on Nov. 13.