Randleman withdraws from Lebanon council election

Kyle Randleman has withdrawn his candidacy for a seat on the Lebanon City Council.

Randleman, the lead pastor at Valley Hope Community Church, had filed to run for the seat in Ward 1 which is currently filled by Councilor Robert Furlow, who chose not to seek re-election.

After Randleman’s candidacy was announced by the city of Lebanon, questions were raised about his past conduct while serving as a member of the Lebanon Police Department.

Randleman resigned from the department on July 14, 2008, following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student. Randleman was serving at that time as the school resource officer for Lebanon High School. No charges were filed in that matter.

But Randleman was charged with first-degree theft in an unrelated matter. He pleaded guilty to charges of stealing $8,500 from the Oregon School Resource Officers Association while serving as the treasurer for that organization.

He was sentenced to 10 days in jail in that case. He also paid $8,500 in restitution and spent 18 months on probation.

Randleman joined the Lebanon Police Department as a reserve officer in 2001. He became a full-time member of the department in 2003.