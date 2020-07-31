Rally participants reject racist label

Previous rally participant Dan Barnes, who was quoted in the New Era story, was back again on Friday. He said White and Erickson had given the rally a bad name with their views, and he wasn’t surprised they weren’t in attendance this time.

“I didn’t think they’d show up, because I was going to confront them. I’m 75 years old, and I still ain’t smart enough to back down,” said Barnes, who was wearing a Timber Unity hat and waving a MAGA 2020 sign.

“I believe in freedom of speech, but I think it was their obligation to let us know what their beliefs were before they came here, because it really hurt the rally.”

Meanwhile, a few blocks down the highway, a group of about 10 people stood on another stretch of sidewalk and held signs and banners in support of Black Lives Matter and denouncing racism.

Rachel Galster of Sweet Home said she was there to stand up against racism in the community. She spoke about seeing swastikas painted on rocks outside town and said her father, who is Black, had been subjected to racist taunts.

“When something happens like what happened to my dad, people turn a blind eye,” she said. “This is getting really old.”