During a rally in support of Muslims in Corvallis on Sunday, Mayor Biff Traber called an attack that killed 50 people worshiping at two mosques in New Zealand shocking.
But speaking after Traber at the event, Nicole Hams, co-chair of the city’s King Legacy Advisory Board, said for minorities, the attack was less shocking.
Hams said every day when she leaves her house she faces the fear that someone could chose to murder her because of the color of her skin.
“I recognize there is a chance that some bigot or xenophobe somewhere has decided to end my life,” she said.
Traber, Hams and other speakers at Sunday’s event at Central Park told a crowd of about 130 that they needed to take action to combat racism, prejudice and Islamophobia.
Angel Harris, president of the Corvallis-Albany Branch of the NAACP, also spoke at the event.
“I am here to stand with my Muslim brothers and sisters,” she said.
She added that she understands the fear, loneliness and questions they are asking right now. Questions like "when will this violence end?"
“When will we realize this is not an isolated incident?” Harris added.
She also asked the audience if they would continue to stand in solidarity after the rally ended.
“It is important we don’t walk away from here only to see each other at the next tragedy,” she said.
Harris said it is hard work to combat racism — to do things like calling out slurs when you hear them. But not taking that action has a cost to both society and the community, she said.
“The cost of your silence is greater than the cost of your truth,” she said.
Joel Geier, a part of the ad hoc group that organized the event, said it was put together in about a week by people who wanted to show support for the Muslim community after the attacks in New Zealand.
“This week it’s about Muslims being attacked for who they are, but next week it could be Jews or anyone else. We felt we needed to do something to block this rise of white supremacy,” he said.
Geier added that organizers were limited in how they invited people to the event because they didn’t want to draw the attention of white supremacists who have shown up in Corvallis for other anti-racism events.
However, he said the event organizers are considering next steps that might involve more people. They also want to speak to the Corvallis School Board about how they can protect students, he said.