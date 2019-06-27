Public health officials are warning residents to take precautions after a rabid bat bit someone on private property in Lebanon on Monday.
The bat was sent to the Oregon State University Diagnostic Laboratory for testing, which confirmed that the bat was positive for rabies on Tuesday, according to a representative of the Linn County Environmental Health Program.
A news release from the agency didn’t include an exact location.
The bat was in a sleeping bag, according to the news release.
Bats and other wild animals, such as foxes and skunks, are only tested for rabies if there has been an animal or human exposure, according to the Linn County Environmental Health Program.
This is the first confirmed rabies case in the state this year, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Benton County led the state with four rabid bats in 2018, state health authority data indicates. Four counties, including Linn County, had two instances of rabid bats last year.
From 2014 through 2018, Benton County had 11 rabid animals, all of them bats, according to the OHA. That’s the second-highest total in the state behind Lane County, which had 13 animals with rabies in that five-year span.
Linn County had seven animals with rabies in the same period, and all of them also were bats.
Bats are the most common carriers of rabies in the state. About 9 percent of bats tested for rabies are positive every year, according to the health authority.
Bat bites sometimes occur when people try to help an animal they perceive to be injured or dispose of one they mistakenly think is dead.
In other instances, a pet brings a bat into the house and a resident then handles it. If it is necessary to pick up a bat, it’s best to wear heavy gloves, use a shovel, or both.
The news release cautioned residents against approaching bats, wildlife or other mammals seen exhibiting odd behavior. Those who find a bat, stray animal or other wildlife behaving oddly should take children and pets indoors and call the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at 866-968-2600.
Authorities emphasize that the main protection for humans is to make sure pets are vaccinated and avoid contact with stray animals and wildlife. Protecting pets from rabies can provide a buffer zone of immune animals between humans and rabid wild animals such as bats, the news release states.
In terms of pets, cats are the most likely to be exposed to rabies. Both cats and bats are most active at night, which creates greater potential for interaction.
In the event of bat contact such as a bite or scratch, an attempt should be made to safely capture the bat for testing for the rabies virus. Efforts should be made to collect the bat without destroying the head, and the bat should be kept in a cool place until testing can be completed. Immediately seek medical attention and report the incident to the Linn County Environmental Health Program at 541-967-3821 extension 2373.
For more information about rabies, visit the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division at www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/RABIES/Pages/rabies.aspx, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.