Putting up barriers: Albany glass shop produces anti-virus sneeze guards

Davis’ crew burned the midnight oil and turned out 90 units for Wilco.

“Coastal Farm called the next day and ordered 85 of them, although they wanted them a little smaller, 24 by 33 inches,” Davis said. “We delivered 52 last Friday and the rest of them on Monday.”

Davis said the screens need to be large enough to protect customers and employees, but light enough that the employees can easily move them if they need to scan price tags for large items such as 50-pound bags of dog food.

Units the company produced for Tri-Valley Markets needed to have a cutout on the bottom of them so smaller products such as sandwiches or candy bars could be slid under them for scanning.

The company’s most recent delivery was for Cascade Health in Eugene, and there is also interest from a company in California.

“We are also talking with some doctors about developing medical-grade acrylic boxes that can be used if someone has to be intubated,” Davis said. “They would provide medical personnel a layer of protection.”

Davis said he doesn’t know if he will ramp up the sneeze guard production on a larger level.