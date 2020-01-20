Pushing back against 'crisis of empathy'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

She chastised the Democratic Party, which positions itself as the champion of oppressed minorities, for rejecting radicalism and counseling moderation in the face of what she called a resurgence of white supremacist hate crimes.

She recalled that King had once described white moderates as perhaps the greatest threat to the civil rights movement and quoted these memorable lines from his essay “A Letter From Birmingham Jail”:

“Shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”

Willis called on the audience to broaden their understanding of the fight for equality to include any and all marginalized groups and to empathize with the challenges they face on a daily basis.

“We must all recognize that we all carry the capacity to both be oppressed and be an oppressor,” she said.

To overcome the crisis of empathy, she said, each of us must stand up for our own identity while pushing back against social injustice on behalf of others.

“Commit to being your truest self and supporting others,” she said. “Each of our individual stories is just a thread in a larger, multicolored, glittering tapestry.”

Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

