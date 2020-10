Pumpkin patch season is underway

Pumpkin patch season is in full swing in the mid-valley, even on such a rainy day as Saturday.

Countless farms in the area are opening their grounds up for visitors to pick pumpkins, meander through corn mazes, take a hay ride and more. In this year of surprises, many pumpkin pickers on Saturday said it's nice to still be able to do normal fall-inspired things.

"We used to come here all the time," McKenzie Yoder said about trips to Bose Family Farm in Albany with her family.

Yoder brought her sister, Alexis, and a group of Alexis' friends to the farm Saturday. They posed for pictures in festive wood cut-outs by the pumpkin patch before picking out the best-looking gourds.

"It's kind of a tradition," Yoder said, "so we're getting into the fall festivities."

Co-owner Karen Bose said the farm has run a pumpkin patch and corn maze for at least a decade. Despite the coronavirus, she said business has been strong. Visitors are simply asked to wear masks or "stay a cow's distance apart."

"The rain kind of dampens it a little bit," Bose said. But, "it's been pretty busy. It's been really great."