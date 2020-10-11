Pumpkin patch season is underway

"We've been to a different pumpkin patch every year since they were born," Michael said.

"It feels a little safer than being inside a building to be in the great outdoors," Danielle added, minding coronavirus limitations.

Regardless, Abby had a ball playing in the hay and navigating the farm.

"I love it so much because pumpkins are my favorite thing," she said.

Davis Family Farm in Corvallis was bustling Saturday, with plenty of indoor space to offer when the downpours came and went. Owner Russell Davis said it's great to have so many people come out.

His family pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay rides and more have been in operation since 1995.

Corvallis resident Sydelle Harrison said she, her husband and three girls visit the farm every year. Hopefully, she said, the pumpkin-related crafts to come will give her kids more to do around the house.

"We don't anticipate trick-or-treating this year, so we're attempting to be more festive," Harrison said. Instead, they'll take a tour of neighborhoods with fun decorations.

At least her family had the pumpkin patch, where they met up with friends to get some face time.