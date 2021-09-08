Public weighs in on redistricting — will it matter?

Over the past century, the process has usually run into stalemate in the legislature, opposition by the governor or court challenges that have led to new maps being drawn by the secretary of state or the courts.

The odds seem particularly long this year because the COVID-19 pandemic delayed U.S. Census data by over four months. An Oregon Supreme Court ruling gave lawmakers until Sept. 27 to get a plan drawn, voted on, approved by Gov. Kate Brown and to the court for review.

If there are no finalized maps, all the legislative maps, charts and hearing testimony are discarded.

On Jan. 28, the court would give Secretary of State Shemia Fagan a shot at drawing legislative districts that could stand up to legal standards. A special five-judge judicial panel would draw the congressional districts.

Legislators had hoped to offset the quick-march of maps through a "road show" of hearings in cities around the state to get feedback on legislative proposals and hear about alternative plans.

A spike in the virus the past two months canceled that plan and led to the online hearings, with all the glitches and logistical problems that come with virtual testimony from distant parts of the state, many with less than ideal internet connections.