Public Safety Sept. 16

Linn County Sheriff
Burglary — About 8:22 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 31000 block of North Lake Creek Drive, Tangent, reported the theft of more than $1,850 in equipment from their business.
Vehicle break-in — About 8:26 a.m. Monday, a caller on E Street in Halsey reported that a vehicle was broken into and $500 in items taken.
Missing tools — About 10:12 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 38000 block of Fairway Drive, Lebanon, reported that a work truck was broken into and more than $2,000 in tools taken.
Scam — About 1:22 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 32000 block of McLagan Road, Tangent, reported that a fraudulent loan of $120,000 had been taken out using the name of her former company.
Cat and mouse — About 2:09 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 200 block of Northeast Fifth St., Mill City, asked for a welfare check on a cat and mouse. Both are alive and were well fed by the deputy.
Recovered vehicle — About 3:33 p.m. Monday, a vehicle reported stolen from Clatskanie was recovered near Foster Reservoir.
Fireworks — About 8:235 p.m., a deputy warned two juveniles who had lit a firework in a roadway in the 31000 block of Berlin Road, Lebanon. Released to a guardian.
Stolen items — About 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 31000 block of Rolland Drive, Tangent, reported that a vehicle and business were broken into. Taken were a shotgun, fishing pole and keys.
Sweet Home Police
Assault — About 5:24 p.m. Monday, Keith Blondin, 33, was charged with fourth-degree assault and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
