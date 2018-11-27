CORVALLIS POLICE
Sex abuse — On Thursday, Andre Cahyadi, 19, of Corvallis was arrested on a warrant in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 22 in the 2700 block of Southwest Pickford Street, when a woman reported she had found video depicting her 14-year-old daughter having sexual contact with Cahyadi. Cahyadi is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Robbery — At 1:12 p.m. on Friday, an officer responded to reports of a robbery in progress at Fred Meyer, 777 NW Kings Blvd. Loss prevention workers at the store said a man had shoplifted $117 worth of merchandise and then fought with staff. Timothy Rice, 30, was arrested on charges of third-degree robbery, second-degree theft, fourth-degree assault and harassment. He was also charged on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Albany Municipal Court.
Assault and robbery — At 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man reported he had been robbed and assaulted at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Security video reportedly showed a man later identified as Manamoui Tuivailala, 26, taking the victim’s cellphone and slamming him against a bench. At 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the downtown skatepark for a report of a confrontation between a man and a woman who brandished a baseball bat. The woman said she had confronted the man, identified as Tuivailala, over the cellphone theft and felt she needed the bat to protect herself. Tuivailala was arrested on a charge of third-degree robbery.
Disorderly — At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was dispatched to China Blue, 2307 NW Ninth St., for a report of a man who was threatening customers and refusing to leave the restaurant. Louis Laurito Jr., 69, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.
Burglary — At 6 p.m. Sunday, an officer responded with lights and sirens for a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in the 1200 block of Southwest E Avenue. A resident reported she had returned home and surprised an unidentified female, described as white, 5-foot-3, in her late 20s or early 30s with red hair, who fled when she came in. Nothing was reported missing, although several drawers and cabinets had been opened.
Twice stolen — On Monday, a man reported his Kawasaki Ninja ZX10 motorcycle had been stolen from the parking garage of his apartment complex at 707 SW 10th St. The man said the motorcycle is lime green with no head or taillights. He said the bike was also without license plates, which were still missing from the last time it was stolen.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft by deception — At 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, a woman reported the company she works for had taken an order on Sept. 27 for two electronic scales to be shipped to a firm in Toledo, Ohio. With shipping, the order came to $3,169.55. When the firm that placed the order didn't pay, the woman contacted a company employee who said the firm had never placed such an order and the delivery address wasn't theirs. The woman was advised to contact her company's insurance carrier.
OREGON STATE POLICE AT OSU
Stolen golf clubs — About 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, a man reported a set of Titleist golf clubs and golf bag, valued at $3,000, had been stolen from the trunk of his car, which had been parked at Southwest 11th Street near Madison Avenue.