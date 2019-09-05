BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 1:35 a.m. Aug. 21, Main and 26th streets, Philomath. A deputy arrested Todd Wesley Ramsey, 44, of Siletz, for a charges of DUII and failure to carry or present a license after concluding Ramsey was under the influence of drugs.
Disorderly conduct — 11:40 p.m. Aug. 27, Highway 20 at milepost 8, near Albany. A deputy responding to a report of a man throwing rocks at cars arrested Joseph Alexander Eldabaa, 26, of Corvallis for two charges of second-degree criminal mischief and three counts of second-degree disorderly conduct.