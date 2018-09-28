BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII – 11:18 p.m., Sept. 21, Northwest Harrison Boulevard and Northwest 29th Street. Deputies arrested Lydia Helen Reardon, 20, of Corvallis, during a traffic stop for a charge of DUII. Reardon reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.14 percent.
DUII – 3 a.m., Saturday, Northwest Monroe Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. A deputy stopped a vehicle for allegedly failing to obey a traffic control device and arrested its driver, Yunis Ahmed Omer, 21, of Corvallis, for charges of DUII and reckless driving. Omer reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.11 percent.
Public indecency – 11:50 a.m., Sunday, 7220 N.E. Arnold Ave., Adair Village. A deputy took a report that a man about 6 feet tall and in his late 50s went to a garage sale at Santiam Christian School, asked to try on some clothes, but came back covered in a blanket with his genitals exposed. The man reportedly left when other customers arrived at the garage sale, but briefly returned at 5:40 p.m. before leaving again in a vehicle.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Theft – 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, 922 N.W. Circle Boulevard. An officer issued a citation to Kelly Cleland, 51, of Corvallis, after security at Market of Choice reportedly stopped him as he tried to steal about $50 worth of beer. Security also reportedly provided the officer with footage of Cleland stealing beer on three other occasions in the last month. The officer cited Cleland for second degree theft and trespassed him from the store.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Freeloading son — About 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 37000 block of Mountain Home Drive, Brownsville, reported that his 49-year-old son is freeloading off he and his wife. He alleged that his son put glue in the locks of his truck and trailer. The caller wanted this documented.
Missing firearms — About noon Wednesday, a caller in the 700 block of Oak Street, Brownsville, reported that a handgun and a rifle valued at $350 had been taken from the residence.
Stolen handgun — About 3 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 42000 block of Highway 226 reported the theft of a 9 mm handgun from his pickup truck while it was parked at his brother’s house. Valued at $600.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes trial scheduled – From Wednesday morning. Timothy Alan Vinton, 68, of Albany, who is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, was scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting April 2.
Assaulting an officer – From Thursday afternoon. Devin Michael Stephen Harris, 25, of Albany, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Vehicle theft – From Thursday afternoon. Kayla Marie Rainwater, 25, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Wednesday. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.