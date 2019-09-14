CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary — 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, 6300 block Grand Oaks Drive. A resident reported hearing someone unlock and open her back door, then leave. She told police that she found nothing missing when she searched her apartment later.
Disorderly conduct — 10:38 p.m., Monday, 440 SW Western Blvd. An officer was dispatched to Dari Mart for a report of a fight. Witnesses described seeing two men confronting each other. One used a chain to hit a wall and the other brandished a baseball bat. The responding officer identified one of the men as Zachary Spence, 33, and arrested him for a count of second-degree disorderly conduct.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Elude — Michael Ray Tipton, 27, of Albany, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), felony failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Failure to appear — Jesse Ethan Gieffels, 21, of Albany, was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Dogs kill chickens — 7:42 a.m. Thursday, 5400 block Umpqua Lane NE, Millersburg. A neighbor’s dogs got into a chicken coop and killed three chickens. The parties were contacted and the dog owner has agreed to make civil amends.
Grass is greener? — 11:51 p.m. Thursday, 46200 Lyons Mill City Drive. “Four horses in the Lyons area thought the grass was greener on the other side. They decided to sneak out after curfew and scare nearby drivers on the roadway. The horse guardians were quick to find them and return them to their home.”