LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen vehicle — 10:51 a.m. Friday, 29000 block Sheep Head Road. A gold 1998 Ford Taurus was reported stolen.
Injury crash? — 8:01 p.m. Friday, Priceboro Road at Summerville Loop, Harrisburg. A deputy responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injury. The deputy investigated and found that a passenger jumped from a moving vehicle and broke her foot. No additional information was available on Monday.
Burglary — 5:39 p.m. Saturday, 36600 block Highway 34. An unoccupied home in the Lebanon area was broken into and jewelry and antiques were stolen.
DUII hit-and-run — 10:13 p.m. Saturday, 35600 block Riverside Drive. Mark Nicholson, 56, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage) and reckless driving. He allegedly crashed into a parked car and drove away from the scene of the wreck. His blood alcohol content was .23 percent.
Appliance theft — 9:58 a.m. Sunday, 36000 block Bryant Drive. Appliance worth $1,200 were reported stolen.