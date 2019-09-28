{{featured_button_text}}
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Friday afternoon

Menacing — Charles Thomas Roster, 34, of Lyons, was charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday and the investigating agency was the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Assault — Diego Sandoval, 37, of Pendleton, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred in May 2018 and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.

