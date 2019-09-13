BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Attempt to elude — 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Southwest Philomath Boulevard and Technology Loop, Corvallis. Ronald Ray Wick, 35, of Otis, reportedly tried to flee from a traffic stop, first in a vehicle and then on foot. The deputy arrested him and charged him with counts of delivery of meth, DUII of drugs, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, eluding in a vehicle, eluding on foot, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.