Stock Pix Linn County Sheriff
David Patton

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Search and rescue – 4:05 p.m. Friday, Santiam Lake. Linn County Search and Rescue activated to respond to an injured female located off the Pacific Crest Trail near Santiam Lake. The patient was removed by a rescue helicopter out of Deschutes County and taken to a hospital.

Just cleaning up – 5:58 p.m. Friday, 26100 block Old Holley Road. A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle leaving a property. The vehicle was occupied by people who were cleaning up litter that was found.

Water assist – 8:58 p.m. Saturday, 38100 block Scravel Hill Road. A group of adults and children rafting had popped their inflatable and were stranded on the shore. A deputy helped the residents back to their vehicle.

Car prowl – 11 p.m. Saturday, Linn County Fair & Expo Center. A caller was parked at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center when his vehicle was broken into. A backpack was stolen containing a laptop computer, a computer tablet and miscellaneous personal items.

