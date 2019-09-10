CORVALLIS POLICE
Yelling for Leroy – 12:38 a.m. Aug. 29, 400 block Southwest Sixth Street. A man, whose name was not Leroy, called to report that a suspicious person was in his backyard yelling for Leroy. An officer dispatched to the scene located the caller and the suspect in an alley behind the property. The suspect was bleeding from his hand and allegedly had stolen a pack of cigarettes from the property. Jonathan Lynn Heath, 42, was cited for third-degree theft and issued a trespass notice for that address. The officer called medics to attend to Heath’s hand.
Burglary – 9:50 a.m. Friday, 300 block Northwest 21st Street. A man returned home after staying the night at his girlfriend’s house to discover he had left his front door unlocked. The man said someone had apparently entered the house and made away with his Apple laptop and his 16-inch bong. The computer was valued at $1,200 and the marijuana pipe at $60.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Illegal dumping – 10:15 a.m. Aug. 29, 7240 SW Philomath Blvd., Philomath. A deputy was dispatched to the Starker Forests office for an illegal dumping complaint. Workers found two to three cubic yards of garbage dumped near the company’s Salmonberry Road gate in Alsea. The case is under investigation.
Prize scam – 2:20 p.m. Aug. 30, 1100 block Northwest Country Court, Corvallis. A woman said someone called to tell her she had won a prize but needed to send money before receiving it. The woman wrote a check but was able to recover it before it was mailed.
Theft – 10:25 a.m. Aug. 31, 1200 block Northeast Seavy Avenue, Corvallis. A man reported he had witnessed a man dressed all in blue walking out of his neighbor’s yard carrying a chainsaw and a leaf blower. When the witness confronted the man, he pushed past him and left with the tools. The stolen tools were valued at $150.
Stolen boat – 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Willamette River, river mile 132. A Philomath man reported his canoe was stolen from where he had left it on the bank of the Willamette River. The boat, valued at $2,500, was described as a cedar Wee Lassie canoe with a Benny Beaver sticker on it.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary – From Friday afternoon. Jodie Marie Anderson, 28, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred at the Budget Inn, 2727 Pacific Boulevard Southeast, on Thursday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. A beer was the item stolen, according to the charging document. Anderson also was arraigned on two probation violation cases.
Meth-dealing – From Friday afternoon. Hartley Brian Montgomery, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine and heroin. The delivery allegedly occurred during the month of August.
Failure to report – From Friday afternoon. Robert Wayne Walsh II, 45, of Davisville, Missouri, was charged with two counts of failure to report as a sex offender. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assaulting an officer – From Monday afternoon. Robert Curtis Daily, 33, of Albany, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and aggravated harassment. The assault was of a corrections officer, and Daily propelled saliva at a man who was acting in the course of official duty, according to the charging document. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and were investigated by Linn County Sheriffs Office. Daily also was arraigned on two probation violation cases.
Domestic assault – Carmen Marie Koch, 35, of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crime allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the victim was an adult male. The Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.
Unlawful use of weapon – Rachel Melinda Porter, 57, of Scio, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday, and the criminal mischief happened in the 39700 block of McDowell Creek Drive. Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.