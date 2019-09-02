ALBANY POLICE
Attempted sex abuse – From Thursday, 1900 block Meadow Wood Drive NW. Erik Michael Kirkpatrick, 34, was arrested on a warrant from Benton County Circuit Court for attempted second-degree sex abuse.
Stolen vehicle, arrest – 9:36 a.m. Friday, 700 block Waverly Drive NE. A vehicle was reported stolen. On Saturday, Chaleigh Joyceandra Towlerton, 20, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, providing false information to police and impersonation. The vehicle was a 1998 Dodge Dakota. She also was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of Lane County and another warrant out of Eugene.
Burglary – From Friday, 2200 block Santiam Boulevard SE. Wesley Leon Matney, 30, allegedly threw a section of curbing through a window at Bi-Mart, and also broke windows at the Social Security office in the 1300 block of Waverly Drive. He was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
Criminal mischief – From Sunday, 700 block Waverly Drive SE. Richard Randall Swensen, 46, was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. Swensen damaged a power pole system after allegedly trying to tap into its electricity. He had allegedly ran an extension cord from the power pole across Waverly Drive to his residence.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Bikes theft – 9:46 a.m. Sunday, 400 block Crowfoot Road, Lebanon. Two bicycles and an attachable trailer were reported stolen. The value of the items was about $650.
Bike theft – 6:51 p.m. Sunday, 45900 block Highway 20, east of Sweet Home. A mountain bike valued at $2,600 was reported stolen.