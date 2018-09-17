SWEET HOME POLICE
Deer rescue – 8:16 a.m. Saturday, 4900 block Airport Road. A caller reported a deer stuck in a fence. An officer responded, and the deer was cut loose from the fencing, carried into a field and released.
MIPs – 9:11 p.m. Saturday, 700 block First Avenue. Ian Thomas Buczko, 31, was cited and released for furnishing alcohol to minors. Two 18-year-olds were cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol and 13 juveniles, including three 14-year-olds, were referred to the Linn County Juvenile Department for MIP-alcohol.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Theft, ID theft, burglary – Cynthia Marie Pointer of Albany was charged with five counts of first-degree theft, aggravated identity theft, first-degree burglary and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred between Sept. 9 and Sunday. The first-degree theft charges involve stolen firearms, and the aggravated identity theft is in regards to 10 or more pieces of personal identification from 10 or more different persons, according to the charging document. The burglary occurred in the “zero” block of North Grove Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Theft – Clinton Richard Starks, 39, of Albany, was charged with first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred between Aug. 30 and Sept. 10, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Theft – At 10 p.m. on Saturday, an officer took a report from a woman about a theft from her vehicle the night before. The woman said someone entered her unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Southeast Bethel Place and stole her Coach purse, which contained a Coach wallet with $400 in cash and two credit cards and a debit card. Also taken were a vape pen and a Taser.
Theft – At 8:50 a.m. on Monday, a man came to the Law Enforcement Center to report someone had stolen $4,000 in cash from his suitcase sometime during the past week. He said the theft could have occurred when he was staying in the 900 block of Northwest 11th Street or at his new apartment in the 700 block of Southwest Chickadee Street. He did not know who might have taken the money.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Vandalism – 8:39 a.m. Friday, United Methodist Church, 710 Smith St., Harrisburg. Sometime between noon on Thursday and Friday morning, at least one suspect entered the church and the Jumping for Joy preschool and vandalized the inside with spray paint. The graffiti included Satanic messages.
DUII crash – 9:01 p.m. Friday, Highway 99E and Peoria Road. Gayna McBurney, 50, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after crashing her car at the intersection.
Recovered car – 8:25 a.m. Saturday, 29300 block Abraham Drive. A 1989 Honda Civic, reported stolen out of Corvallis two days earlier, was recovered.
Stolen park money – 8:40 a.m. Saturday, River Bend Park, 45900 Highway 20. Sometime during the previous night, about $300 was stolen from the payment box at the park entrance.
Stolen motorcycle – 2:34 p.m. Saturday, Lyons-Mill City Drive, near Lyons. A man crashed his 2005 Suzuki sport bike the previous night, and left the motorcycle. He went back to retrieve it the next day and found it had been taken.
DUII crash – 8:58 p.m. Saturday, intersection of Goltra Road and Spicer Drive. A vehicle traveling northbound failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the ditch on the north side of the roadway. Donald Scheele, 65, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Stolen pickup – 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 30800 block Waterloo Road. A 1978 Toyota pickup was stolen from a driveway.
DUII crash – 7:49 p.m. Sunday, 46000 block Quartzville Road. A deputy responded to a crash and arrested Cory Lostritto, 31, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.