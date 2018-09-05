This log is based on information from local courts and law enforcement agencies and includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or a risk to the public. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected in crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Trial scheduled — Daniel Mark Lawson, 55, of Albany, was scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting on Oct. 30. He is accused of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Not guilty plea — From Tuesday afternoon. Alpha Mathews Jr. of Albany pleaded not guilty to first-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for Sept. 24.
Elude — From Wednesday afternoon. Jenny Sue Biggs, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with felony attempt to elude, reckless driving and possession of methamphetamine (substantial quantity). The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 6.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Robbery — At 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, an officer went to the vicinity of the AMC Corvallis 12 cinemas at 750 NE Circle Blvd. for a reported assault. A woman stated that another woman had asked her for a cigarette, then shoved her and attempted to take a cigarette by force when the request was refused. Linda Arlene Laughlin, 58, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of third-degree robbery, third-degree theft and harassment and booked into the Benton County Jail.
Pursuit — At 1:51 p.m. on Saturday, an officer tried to stop a reported reckless driver in front of the Law Enforcement Building at Northwest Fifth Street and Jackson Avenue, but the driver sped away. Corvallis officers chased the red 1993 Honda Civic to the vicinity of Southwest Philomath Boulevard and Technology Loop before dropping the pursuit. After a second chase, the Honda was stopped by a Philomath police officer. The driver, Sierra Dawn McDaniel, 29, was arrested on two counts of attempting to elude, three counts of reckless driving, and one count of interfering with a peace officer.
Supermarket disturbance — At 8:18 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of an assault in progress at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1840 NW Ninth St., and found a suspect who was allegedly high on LSD and had been involved in altercations with three people at the store. According to a police report, the man went through one woman’s purse after assaulting her. Kyle David Bussard, 18, was arrested on three counts of fourth-degree assault and charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree robbery.
Theft — At 10:12 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a reported theft in the 1900 block of Northwest Joy Lyn Avenue. A man reported his residence had been robbed the night before after he and his roommate had gone to bed. The man said his roommate had invited several people to the house, including some they didn’t know, then went to bed with the people still in the house. The man reported the theft of a large amount of hunting equipment, including a compound bow, arrows, spotting scope and two GPS devices, with a total estimated value of about $3,000.
Dog attack — At 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dale Damewood, 30, of Philomath was cited after one of his dogs, a McNab collie named Copper, allegedly bit a passing bicyclist on the calf in the 2000 block of Northwest Tyler Avenue. Damewood said he had been walking his two dogs to his vehicle off leash when the incident occurred. Copper was placed in quarantine.
Domestic assault — Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, an officer was dispatched to the vicinity of Southwest Third Street and Western Boulevard for reports of someone screaming for help and determined that a man had choked, hit and dragged his fiancée. Lecil Johnson Cisneros, 23, was arrested on charges of strangulation and fourth-degree assault. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon after a butterfly knife was found on his person.
Dumpster fire — At 12:13 a.m. on Tuesday, someone reportedly started a fire in a trash bin at Williams Field, a baseball complex at 987 NE Conifer Blvd. The fire spread from the dumpster to an equipment shack, damaging equipment inside. No arrests were reported.
Hit and run — At 12:44 a.m. on Tuesday, a man reported that he was stopped at a traffic signal at Northwest Fourth Street and Harrison Boulevard when a late model red Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into the back of his 2003 Mercury Marquis, then drove off, heading west on Harrison. The Jeep was not located.
Menacing — About 5 p.m. Tuesday, an officer went to the transit mall at 508 SW Monroe Ave. to investigate a report that a man was chasing people around with a baseball bat. The suspect, identified as Timothy William Rice, had a metal bat in his possession but denied threatening anyone with it. After witness statements were taken, Rice, 30, was arrested on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.