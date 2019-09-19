BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Luring a minor – 1:25 p.m., Sept. 10, 100 block Northwest Fifth Street, Corvallis. A deputy arrested Jon Eugene Nissly, 46, of Woodburn, for charges of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree. He reportedly took a substantial step toward meeting a 13-year-old girl for sex.
DUII – 8:20 p.m., Saturday, 699 N. Fifth Street, Monroe. A deputy cited Kyle Davis Logan, 25, of Eugene, for DUII and reckless driving.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Scammed — About 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 40000 block of Scio Road reported that someone contacted them and said they were with AT&T. Caller provided his debit card number and $395 was withdrawn from his account by someone in Rhode Island.