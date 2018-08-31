This log is based on information from local courts and law enforcement agencies and includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or a risk to the public. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected in crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Not guilty plea — From Thursday morning. Christopher Gene Cummins of Monmouth, charged with three counts of first-degree theft, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing. Instead, Cummins pleaded not guilty to the charges. Oregon’s online court database indicates that an additional plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24, but a three-day jury trial also is scheduled to start on Jan. 29. In a connected case, Cummins’ wife, Jennifer Cummins, admitted to embezzling money from a United Steelworkers fund on Tuesday, pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated first-degree theft. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail, two years supervised probation and $50,000 restitution.
Criminal mischief — From Friday afternoon. Ashton Taylor Wagoner, 20, of Harrisburg, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the property that was destroyed was a television set and walls.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Menacing — At 5:55 p.m. Thursday, an officer responded to a report of a road rage incident at Northwest Walnut Boulevard and Highland Drive. A man said he had gotten into a yelling match with another driver, who pointed a handgun at him. The other driver, identified as Logan Trammell of Scio, was stopped by Albany police. Trammell, 29, was arrested for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon and lodged in the Benton County Jail.
Poor beginning — At 4:10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Murphy’s, 102 SW First St., for a report that a patron had ordered food and beer and left without paying his tab. The suspect, identified as Terry Alan Roberts, 66, allegedly admitted to walking out on his tab, saying he had just arrived on a Greyhound bus from Idaho. An officer advised Roberts he was not making a good first impression on Corvallis and cited him for theft of services.
Identity theft — at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported she had not received Social Security checks for the past three months. The checks totaled more than $3,000. She said she contacted the Social Security Administration to report the problem and was told that someone had used her personal information to set up a fake account and route her benefit payments to a bank in Missouri. The woman said her money had been refunded but she needed a case number to report the fraud to a credit bureau and protect herself from future thefts. Police have no suspect information.
Burglary — At 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday, residents of a home in the 1500 block of Northwest Terracegreen Place reported someone had broken in earlier that day and stolen numerous items, including coins, jewelry and a Smith & Wesson revolver.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Sprayer theft — 11:20 a.m. Thursday, 34300 block Electric Road. A Stihl backpack sprayer valued at $700 was reported stolen from a shed.
LEBANON POLICE
Fraud — 2:01 p.m. Thursday, 800 block South Main Street. A resident sold gold for $1,945 and was paid with a check that turned out to be fraudulent.