LEBANON POLICE
Assault – 12:05 a.m. Sunday, 4100 block Weirich Drive. Patrick Bryan Wilson, 38, of Port Orchard, Washington, was arrested after officers responded to a report of an assault. The victim was an adult male. Wilson was charged with second-degree assault in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Groping – 5:22 p.m. Sunday, Trio Tavern, Mill City. A woman reported that an unknown male patron at the bar grabbed her crotch. The case remains under investigation.
Burglary – 12:53 p.m. Monday, 27300 block Peoria Road. A homeowner reported that his house had been burglarized while he was camping. A class ring worth $400 was stolen.
Stolen car – 10:07 p.m. Monday, Dollar General, Mill City. A burgundy 1993 Honda Accord was reported stolen from the business’ parking lot.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Studded tires in summer – 10:07 a.m. Sunday, Highway 20 and Grant Street, Lebanon. A trooper stopped a vehicle for having studded tires. The driver, Trevor Lee Charles, 36 of Lebanon, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
Robbery, elude – 8:04 p.m. Sunday, Leathers Fuel, 33385 Highway 34. Jeff Perry John Stereo, 27, was arrested on charges of second-degree robbery, felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude, driving under the influence of intoxicants, identity theft, felon in possession of a weapon, menacing, third-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and harassment. A trooper responded to the business for a suspect who reportedly stole fuel and money and pushed and shoved his way out of the store while menacing an employee and customers with pepper spray. The suspect nearly ran down people as he fled in a Chevrolet Suburban. The trooper quickly located the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 5 at more than 100 mph. The vehicle exited at Commercial Street and went into a residential community. The suspect ditched the vehicle, with a female and two children inside, at a dead end and tried to run but was quickly apprehended. Stereo, who was reportedly visibly intoxicated, was found in possession of another person’s license and credit cards. The female was taken into custody on a warrant from California, and the two children were picked up by family friends. Stereo was lodged in the Marion County Jail.
Meth bust – 11:15 p.m. Monday, Interstate 5 northbound, near the Boston Mill Overpass. A trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation and during the investigation, the driver seemed unsure of the answers to basic questions such as where he was going. The driver’s story and the passenger’s story also didn’t match. The driver denied consent to search the Nissan Rogue. A police dog was called and the canine alerted to the exterior of the car. About $4,600 was located in a suitcase and a backpack with methamphetamine also was found. Terrell S. Booker, 44, and Sean C. Roberts, 34, were both arrested on suspicion of distribution and possession of methamphetamine.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Tuesday afternoon
Assault – Daniel Arturo Aceves, 32, of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault. The crime allegedly happened on July 25.
Menacing – Sergio Flores-Soto, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. Both accusations were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday.
Burglary, theft – Jason Michael Stevens, 40, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and failure to appear. The crimes allegedly happened on June 29, with the burglary occurring in the 800 block of Clay Street Southeast in Albany.