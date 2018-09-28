BENTON SHERIFF
Scam – 9:23 a.m., Sept. 21, 26000 block Monroe Cemetery Road, Monroe. A woman reported her daughter, who has Asperger’s syndrome, was conned into sending $50 to someone she met online who was pretending to be Slash, from the band Guns N' Roses.
Burglary – 1:13 p.m., Sunday, 400 North 10th Street, Monroe. A man reportedly returned from vacation to find someone in his house. A deputy arrested the alleged intruder, Eric Shetka, 42, of Lebanon, for charges of first degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, and second degree trespass.
DUII - 11:08 p.m., Sunday, Highway 20 and Mustang Lane, Philomath. A deputy arrested Jonathan Edward Marsh, 29, of Sweet Home, for charges of DUII and reckless driving. A drug recognition expert reportedly concluded Marsh was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Assault – 11:06 p.m., Wednesday, 1300 S.W. Philomath Boulevard. An officer responding to an emergency call that was disconnected found an unconscious woman, possibly passed out from intoxication or an injury to her face, in a homeless camp. She was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Later, she told another officer she was kicked in the head by Michael Alan Medina, 43, of Corvallis. Another officer located Medina at the camp the next day and arrested him. The officer reportedly also found methamphetamine on Medina during the arrest. Medina was charged with second degree assault and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Scam – 2:51 p.m., Thursday, 200 block Southwest Mobile Place. A woman reported that she had been called by someone claiming to be from the IRS demanding $200 in Google Play gift cards to remove a warrant. The woman later called the number back after giving the card details and it had been disconnected. The officer provided her with information about avoiding frauds.