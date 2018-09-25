LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash – 12:37 a.m. Sunday, no address listed, Lyons-Mill City Drive. Micahel Adee, 29, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after crashing his 2018 Chevrolet pickup. The crash sheared off a power pole and dropped power lines across the road, closing the road for about two hours. Adee was not injured and was booked, cited and released at the Linn County Jail. His blood alcohol content was 0.15 percent.
Recovered vehicle – 9:30 a.m. Monday, 39300 block Mount Hope Drive, Lebanon. A black Toyota Corolla reported stolen out of Scio was recovered.
Stolen cash – 5:46 p.m. Monday, 33700 block McFarland Road. A caller reported that approximately $2,000 in cash was stolen from their residence over the weekend.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Criminal mischief – 8:08 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block Linden Court. A caller reported that the wires to a power box on the property have been cut. A report was taken for first-degree criminal mischief.