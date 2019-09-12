BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Go-kart chase — 7:40 p.m. Sept. 3, Northeast Holly Lane and Laurel Drive, Adair Village. A deputy on patrol in a vehicle reportedly saw a man driving a go-kart in the street and tried to stop him by activating his lights. The man allegedly tried to drive away and crashed the cart. The deputy learned that the man, John Leonard Holdorf, 55, of Albany, had an outstanding warrant and arrested him.
Water rescue — 1:50 p.m., Saturday, Willamette River mile 160. Marine Patrol deputies were approached by a witness who reported a disoriented man in the water. Deputies responded and found a man waist-deep in the river. He appeared disoriented and possibly hypothermic. They rescued him and took him to a boat ramp, where a Harrisburg Fire Department ambulance transported him to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Ash storage — 2:52 p.m. Monday, 935 NW Garfield Avenue. An Econo Lodge employee reported that a woman had left an urn of human ashes behind. The responding officer reportedly learned that the motel had agreed to briefly hold the ashes for retrieval by another family member, who did not turn up. After some phone calls, the officer determined that the family member hadn't arrived due to vehicle issues. The urn was placed in holding until it could be retrieved.
You have free articles remaining.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Theft — Eric William Sass, 47, of Newport, was indicted on charges of two counts of first-degree theft, third-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine and felony failure to appear. The bulk of the crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 16. In a separate case, Sass was indicted on charges of first-degree theft and second-degree theft. Those crimes allegedly occurred on July 31. Both cases were investigated by the Albany Police Department.
Domestic assault — Robert Anthony Van Eaton, 35, of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and interference with making a report. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 31 and were investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Lawn mower theft — 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, 38600 block Weirich Drive, Lebanon. A riding lawn mower worth $2,600 was reported stolen.