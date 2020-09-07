Public Safety Log (Sept. 8)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OREGON STATE POLICE

Vehicle versus pedestrian crash – 12:10 p.m. Friday, Highway 228 and Vista Lane, near Sweet Home. A trooper responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian, Jennie Lee Porria, 53, of Sweet Home, was taken to a local hospital. The vehicle driver, Shannon Marie Oglesbee, 44, of Brownsville, cooperated with the investigation and was not injured.

ALBANY POLICE

DUII-stolen vehicle crash – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, 5000 block Pacific Boulevard S.W. Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash where a tan Honda hit another vehicle, then hit a curb and the driver left the scene on foot. Investigation revealed that the son of the registered owner was at a party, woke up and his vehicle was gone. Levi Nathan Larsen, 18, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs) and unauthorized use of a vehicle. A passenger in the car, John Dakota Lyon, 21, was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

Stolen pickup – 9:44 a.m. Sunday, 100 block Columbus Street N.E. A 1992 Ford Ranger was reported stolen. The pickup was taken sometime after Thursday.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF