Public Safety Log (Sept. 25)

ALBANY POLICE

Car prowl – From Wednesday, 1200 block Montgomery Place N.E. A caller said that fishing equipment and miscellaneous tools were stolen from their locked vehicle. The loss value was more than $1,000.

Theft arrest – From Tuesday, 2500 block Geary Street S.E. Noah Joseph Bird, 37, was arrested on charges of first-degree theft (from vehicle), carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor attempt to elude (on foot).

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Vehicle crash – 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, 34200 block Riverside Drive. A vehicle spun out and rolled, possibly due to wet pavement. Four people were transported with minor or non-life threatening injuries. No additional information was available.

DUII crash – 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, 51400 block Gates Bridge East. A deputy responded to a crash. James Orcutt, 47, was cited on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT