Public Safety Log (Sept. 25)

ALBANY POLICE
Car prowl – From Wednesday, 1200 block Montgomery Place N.E. A caller said that fishing equipment and miscellaneous tools were stolen from their locked vehicle. The loss value was more than $1,000.
Theft arrest – From Tuesday, 2500 block Geary Street S.E. Noah Joseph Bird, 37, was arrested on charges of first-degree theft (from vehicle), carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor attempt to elude (on foot).
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Vehicle crash – 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, 34200 block Riverside Drive. A vehicle spun out and rolled, possibly due to wet pavement. Four people were transported with minor or non-life threatening injuries. No additional information was available.
DUII crash – 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, 51400 block Gates Bridge East. A deputy responded to a crash. James Orcutt, 47, was cited on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Attempted assault – From Thursday afternoon. Daniel Ray Hansen, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with attempted second-degree assault (domestic violence), strangulation (domestic violence) and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
DUI — On Sept. 16th around 12:30 a.m., Corvallis resident Rochelle Smith was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, meth possession, attempting to elude police and more after allegedly hitting a Philomath man's car and fleeing from a traffic stop on Technology Loop near Philomath Boulevard.
Endangering — On Tuesday around 12:45 p.m., deputies took over a pursuit of Corvallis resident Trevor Anderson from the Junction City Police Department traveling north on Highway 99 from Monroe. Anderson allegedly stole a pickup truck and crashed it on South Third Street near Rivergreen Drive before attempting to elude arrest.
