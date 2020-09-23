Public Safety Log (Sept. 24)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Shop burglary – 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, 38100 block Jefferson Scio Drive, near Scio. A shop was burglarized and items worth more than $5,000 were taken.

Farm tool theft – 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, 23100 block Powerline Road, near Harrisburg. A farm tool worth $1,500 was reported stolen near Harrisburg.

RV burglary – 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, 3800 block Jefferson Scio Drive, near Scio. A RV was burglarized and a firearm valued at $100 was stolen.

DUII crash – 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, 34400 block Bond Road, near Lebanon. Deputies responded to a report of a non-injury crash. Lawrence Jackson, 44, of Lebanon, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation – From Tuesday afternoon. Jacob Michael Marconi, 27, of Salem was charged with felony fourth-degree assault and two counts of strangulation. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.