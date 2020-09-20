Public Safety Log (Sept. 21)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Arson – From Tuesday. Melanie Ann Stephens, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree arson. Her bail was set at $25,000 by Judge Michael Wynhausen. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 14 and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Attempted murder trial – From Thursday. Mary Kathrine Rochefort, 63, of Sweet Home, charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, was scheduled for a three-day jury trial starting on Jan. 25. Rochefort allegedly shot her husband as he slept in December.
Sex crimes plea – From Thursday. Donald Burl Totton, 42, charged with first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sex abuse, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Sept. 24.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Crash, arrest – 7:09 a.m. Friday, “zero” block Morton Street, Lebanon. Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash. Jesse Johnston, 30, of Albany, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangering, reckless driving and misdemeanor attempt to elude (on foot).
Stolen handgun – 4:43 p.m. Saturday, 3700 block Knox Butte Road N.E., near Albany. A caller reported her handgun was taken from her unlocked vehicle.
DUII crash – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, 37800 block Kelly Road, near Scio. Prudencio Ruiz, 47, of Albany, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (.21 percent blood alcohol content), reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without driving privileges, open container and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief. Ruiz allegedly crashed his vehicle through a farm field and into a power pole.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Burglary, theft – 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block 18th Avenue. A shed was broken into and items were stolen. A report was taken for second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
