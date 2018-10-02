ALBANY POLICE
Restricted weapon — About 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Thomas Fenn, 46, was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon in the 900 block of Airport Road.
Child neglect — About 4:40 p.m. Friday, Matt Dean Erickson, 33, was cited for second-degree child neglect after a 2-year-old boy had gotten up from a nap, went outside in a diaper and T-shirt and was found by a passerby near the road in the 2000 block of Queen Avenue There were no injuries. Erickson and the boy had been napping.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing generator — About 9:18 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 37000 block of Jefferson Scio Drive reported the theft of a generator valued at about $600 and a welder valued at $1,000.
Trash — About 3:38 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported finding bags of trash illegally dumped on Cascade Timber Consulting property in the Brush Creek area south of Sweet Home. The name of a person was found in the trash.
Naked runner — Dylan Jokinen of Albany, 19, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct after he was reportedly seen running naked along the 34000 block of Grand Prairie Road about 10 p.m. Sunday. He allegedly was disrupting traffic by stepping into the roadway as vehicles were trying to pass. He was transported to the Linn County Jail without incident.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Vehicle theft – Misty Brook Brown, 32, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on April 18.
Vehicle theft – James Robert Despota, 26, of Sweet Home, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a police officer in connection with a citation or warrant. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday.
Attempted burglary – Henry Wayne Torrance, 45, of Albany, was arraigned on an indictment for a charge of attempted first-degree burglary. The crime allegedly occurred on June 10 in the 200 block of 19th Avenue Southeast in Albany.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Disorderly conduct – About 4 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a woman was exposing herself on the lawn of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St. The woman was warned about her behavior, then went across the street to the Benton Plaza, where she reportedly pulled down her pants and defecated on the sidewalk. Mary Ann McWhirter, 51, was arrested on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Dash and dine – Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a woman had stolen grocery items from the Safeway supermarket at 590 NE Circle Blvd. in Corvallis, but the suspect left before police arrived. The suspect was located a short time later at Jackson’s Food Store, 2075 NW Circle Blvd., where she was reportedly microwaving some of the stolen food. Alexis Rose Carrillo, 20, was arrested on charges of third-degree theft and illegal possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam).
Not my bike – A little before 6 a.m. on Saturday, an officer stopped a woman who was riding a red Trek 3700 bicycle near Northwest Ninth Street and Sycamore Avenue for an equipment violation. The woman explained the bike was not hers and that she had taken it in June from a Carl’s Jr. restaurant, where it had been parked for three days. April Dawn Bonds, 34, was cited for theft of lost or mislaid property, and the bicycle was seized.
Stolen rifle – On Saturday, a man who lives in the 900 block of Northwest 27th Street reported that a .308 Mossberg hunting rifle had been stolen overnight from his Hummer sport-utility vehicle, which he had left unlocked in his driveway.